Bron Breakker on entering last year’s Royal Rumble, Nia Jax’s WWE bar fight crew, Rousey’s birthday

– Bron Breakker (Via WWE Playlist) only found out he was entering last year’s Royal Rumble at about 10:50pm the night before:

“I found out that I was getting called up the night before at about 10:50pm. I was sitting on the couch, I was playing Xbox, just hanging out.

“I obviously wanted to be in the Rumble whether I was in NXT or not. Just because the previous year, I’m pretty sure there was no NXT people in it at all just because of the experience level and stuff. But I felt like at this point in time I was ready.

“And yeah, it was pretty wild. The night before at like 10:50, called me and told me I was going to be in the Rumble, this was my call-up, and I need to get readt

