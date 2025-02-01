“Big Boom” AJ of Costco Guys holds WWE title replica during social media video

It was a bit of a nightmare of a day for AEW last night as “Big Boom” AJ and Big Justice caused some controversy within the wrestling circles with their latest video, a video which has now been taken down.

The two, who are now regularly appearing on AEW television, were promoting TOPPS baseball cards on their social media. There was nothing wrong with that, except for the fact that AJ, who also wrestled in AEW and is expected to wrestle again soon, was carrying the WWE Championship replica on his shoulder during the whole video.

It was a massive own goal from The Costco Guys, who should know better than carry the title of the rival promotion when you’re working for the competition.

The video had several reposts on X although it was later taken down. But you know, once it’s on the internet…it will never go away!

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

