An AJ Lee returning tease, Nia Jax inspired by The Rock vs. John Cena (video)

– WWE ID talent Zayda Steel officially welcomes everybody to AJ Lee return day at The Royal Rumble…

Happy Aj Lee returns day! — Zayda Steel (@ZaydaSteel) February 1, 2025

– How The Rock vs John Cena Inspired Nia Jax

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email