WWE Royal Rumble Odds: Late Movement Sees New Favorite To Win Emerge

Leon Blackman of OddsChecker.com sent along the following:

CM Punk Overtakes John Cena as Favorite to Win in Latest Royal Rumble Odds

The percentage of WWE bettors on Oddschecker backing CM Punk to win the Royal Rumble has surged dramatically this week.

Before Monday, only 17% of 2025 Royal Rumble bets had been placed on CM Punk. However, that figure has now risen to 29% since the start of the week. This surge in betting support has propelled CM Punk ahead of John Cena as the new favorite to win the iconic match.

Since Monday morning, Punk’s odds have been slashed from 7/2 to 6/4, making him the frontrunner in the market. John Cena, on the other hand, entered this week as the strong favorite to claim his third Royal Rumble victory. Prior to this week, he had attracted 35% of all bets placed on the market in 2025 and started Monday at odds of 1/1—he has since drifted to 7/4.

Another notable trend among WWE bettors on Oddschecker is heavy backing for Jacob Fatu to record the most eliminations in the bout. A dominant 65% of bets placed this week have supported Fatu to achieve the Most Eliminations, and he is now the 7/4 favorite in that market.

“This year’s Royal Rumble has been the most heavily bet-on edition of the event on Oddschecker since 2018, and as we approach fight night, the momentum in the betting markets has shifted dramatically,” Blackman stated. “CM Punk has now overtaken John Cena as the most popular pick among bettors, with support for Punk surging in the final days before the event. Earlier in January, he was available at odds of 6/1, but as of Friday morning, he has moved into the position of the 6/4 betting favorite.”

Blackman concluded, “On Friday alone, 45% of all Royal Rumble bets placed on our platform have backed CM Punk for the win—nearly triple the 16% placed on Cena. With the market moving rapidly, this will be one to watch closely ahead of Saturday’s showdown.”



