Stephanie McMahon appears on SmackDown (video), Asuka under protection

Jan 31, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Asuka says that WWE and TKO reached out and are actively taking measures to protect her, after she said on Twitter yesterday that she’s felt unsafe, mainly due to her interaction with certain fans out in the public.

– Stephanie McMahon ringside with Nick Khan’s son …

