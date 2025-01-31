Stephanie McMahon appears on SmackDown (video), Asuka under protection

– Asuka says that WWE and TKO reached out and are actively taking measures to protect her, after she said on Twitter yesterday that she’s felt unsafe, mainly due to her interaction with certain fans out in the public.

WWE and TKO are taking action to protect me. I appreciate it. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 31, 2025

– Stephanie McMahon ringside with Nick Khan’s son …

THE QUEEN OF QUEENS STEPHANIE MCMAHON IS HERE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zy7lUuaSTl — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 1, 2025

