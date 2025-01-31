Goldberg on his preparation for a potential retirement match

Goldberg opened up about his preparation for a potential retirement match, expressing the effort he’s putting in: “I’m thinking, ‘I’m doing all of this shit for one night.’ I’m literally busting my ass. I’m up here in the garage, in the gym, every night.”

Acknowledging the changes in his training routine, he admitted, “Granted, I don’t work out like I used to. It’s a 45-minute Jack LaLanne workout as opposed to the whole Goldberg days.” He emphasized the importance of flexibility as he gets older, explaining, “I stretch for 45 minutes. I used to only stretch for ten (minutes), but now I have to stretch for an hour and ten because I’m so ancient.”

Discussing his physical struggles, Goldberg shared his concerns about injuries: “I have to crawl before I run. We all know I have a pretty screwed-up shoulder. That’s my biggest concern getting into this retirement match.” He recalled the severity of his condition, stating, “I remember six months ago, I couldn’t do anything. It’s all baby steps.”

Despite these challenges, he remains determined: “I have a decent amount of time to prep. The reality is, I could train as hard as I could up until a couple of weeks from now, and then I embark upon a journey to try and kickstart myself to get in the best shape possible, try to rehab as much as possible, so I can have a good base to build on.”

To aid in his recovery, Goldberg revealed his plan to undergo medical treatment, concluding, “I’m going to go get stem cells.”

Source: CarCast

