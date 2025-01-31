A chance AJ Lee could participate in the Royal Rumble match, released WWE talent now a free agent

– While speaking on The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about the possibility of AJ Lee returning at the Royal Rumble. He mentioned that he wasn’t sure if AJ Lee would make a return, but whenever he asks about her, he’s told that if she wants to be part of the Royal Rumble, all she has to do is say so, and they would let her join.

– Nixon Newell (fka Tegan Nox) is now a free agent!

