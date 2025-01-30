Wrestler of the year
2024 GERWECK.NET Awards – Wrestler of the year
Cody Rhodes (30%, 111 Votes)
Joe Hendry (23%, 84 Votes)
Will Ospreay (10%, 37 Votes)
CM Punk (10%, 36 Votes)
Gunther (8%, 28 Votes)
Drew McIntyre (8%, 28 Votes)
MJF (3%, 13 Votes)
Jon Moxley (3%, 10 Votes)
Damien Priest (2%, 9 Votes)
Swerve Strickland (2%, 9 Votes)
Roman Reigns (1%, 5 Votes)
Seth Rollins (1%, 3 Votes)
Total Voters: 373
past winners…
2023: Gunther
2022: Roman Reigns
2021: Roman Reigns
2020: Drew McIntyre
2019: Chris Jericho
2018: Kenny Omega
2017: AJ Styles
2016: AJ Styles
2015: Shinsuke Nakamura
2014: Brock Lesnar