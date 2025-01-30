Update on Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring

Jan 30, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring returns for Season 6 on March 25, 2025. The rumored episode list:

Hell in a Cell
Big Van Vader
Tony Atlas
Ludvig Borga
Billy Jack Haynes
“Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert
“Superstar” Billy Graham
Daffney
The Original Sheik
Muhammad Hassan

One Response

  1. Luke says:
    January 30, 2025 at 10:23 am

    Looks good, but what’s the Hell in a Cell ep supposed to be about, how does this fit in?

