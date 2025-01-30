Update on Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring

Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring returns for Season 6 on March 25, 2025. The rumored episode list:

Hell in a Cell

Big Van Vader

Tony Atlas

Ludvig Borga

Billy Jack Haynes

“Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert

“Superstar” Billy Graham

Daffney

The Original Sheik

Muhammad Hassan

