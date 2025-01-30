Update on Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring
Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring returns for Season 6 on March 25, 2025. The rumored episode list:
Hell in a Cell
Big Van Vader
Tony Atlas
Ludvig Borga
Billy Jack Haynes
“Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert
“Superstar” Billy Graham
Daffney
The Original Sheik
Muhammad Hassan
Season 6. We're back on March 25.https://t.co/ifkylSLBXS
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) December 12, 2024
Looks good, but what’s the Hell in a Cell ep supposed to be about, how does this fit in?