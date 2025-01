Update on the The Wyatt Sicks, The Undertaker reacts to Triple H’s WWE HOF announcement

– Those spoken to within WWE claim that there is an injury-related reason preventing The Wyatt Sicks from being on programming after the move to SmackDown.

(Source: Fightful Select)

– The Undertaker via X:

Way overdue, more than well deserved. Welcome to the Hall of Fame, my friend.#WWEHOF @TripleH https://t.co/2nMmC9YruC — Undertaker (@undertaker) January 30, 2025

