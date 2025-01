Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be the headliner of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Behold The King of Kings @TripleH has been announced as the first member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2025, following a surprise reveal by @ShawnMichaels and @Undertaker today at @WWE HQ! pic.twitter.com/QOUMdzcZVX

— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2025