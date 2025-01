The CEO Mercedes Mone defeated Yuka Sakazaki to retain the TBS Title on AEW Dynamite.

EXCLUSIVE: @MercedesVarnado, TBS Champion, gives her thoughts on her FIRST #AEWDynamite main event! pic.twitter.com/Ixq9RWnzfO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2025

