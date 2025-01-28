Title match announced for Vengeance Day, WWE to announce a PLE event in France
– Ava announces it will be Giulia vs Bayley vs Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Title at Vengeance Day.
#VengeanceDay is about to be CRAZY! @giulia0221g will defend her NXT Women's Championship against @itsBayleyWWE AND @roxanne_wwe in a Triple Threat Match in Washington D.C.! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XuFz36FiNj
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2025
– WWE is set to announce a new premium live event titled ‘Clash in Paris’, taking place at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France on Sunday, August 31!
A France stadium show.
(Source: WrestleVotes)