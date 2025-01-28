More on Hulk Hogan missing Saturday Night’s Main Event

There’s reportedly “more than meets the eye” when it comes to Hulk Hogan being absent from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event after being featured in advertising for the show:

“There’s more to the Hogan thing than meets the eye. I’m just not sure exactly yet what it is. I’m not saying that because it’s suspicious, I’m saying that because I was absolutely told that – that there’s more than meets the eye, that’s the exact wording I was told.

“It’s just weird that you pull out of a show that has been built around you, you’re the only one in the advertising, and then you pull out over a wedding. Which, hey, look, your son’s getting married, sure, I get that, but it’s like, how many weeks have they promoted this with Hogan? Including the night before.

“Unless Nick told him the day before, ‘Hey, I’m getting married tomorrow’… wouldn’t you go like, ‘Dude, I’ve got a commitment here that you know about, they’re advertising this whole show around me’.

“There is something that doesn’t meet the eye on this one, it does not pass the smell test. Either Hogan not telling them until the end, that’s weird. Nick deciding to get married at the last minute, if that’s the case, that’s weird. It’s weird.

“I know people are trying to say now, ‘Oh, he was never actually scheduled’. I can tell you from talking to people for weeks, he absolutely was scheduled, so it’s not that.”

(Source: Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio)

