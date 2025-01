JD McDonagh will be out of action several months after suffering serious injuries on RAW.

First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good.

I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that.

See ya in a bit.

— JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) January 28, 2025