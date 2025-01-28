Ethan Page, Athena, and Thunder Rosa notes
– WWE posted:
EXCLUSIVE: @OfficialEGO promises to make things much, much worse for @WWEJeVonEvans. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/2m3gzY2HHq
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2025
– PWInsider reports that Thunder Rosa was at the AEW tapings last night but wasn’t feeling well and was sent home to convalese by the company’s doctor.
– Just announced:
‼ IT'S OFFICIAL ‼
The Forever @ringofhonor Women's Champion, @AthenaPalmer_FG makes a special appearance @
MPX's Falloit THIS Saturday night!!
Get your @ https://t.co/aObZPVk65b#MPX #wrestling #dallas #fyp #trending #live #dfw #Texas #Rumble #Wwe #TNA #ROH #FallenGoddess pic.twitter.com/HvXz3UpEpA
— Metroplex Wrestling (@MPXWrestling) January 29, 2025