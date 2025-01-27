Roman Reigns On Cover Of WWE 2K25, Special “Bloodline Edition” Cover Art Also Revealed

Jan 27, 2025 - by Matt Boone

In addition to the “Deadline Edition” of WWE 2K25 featuring The Undertaker as the cover star, the other two cover arts for two more editions were revealed on Monday night.

During WWE Raw on Netflix, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were revealed to be the cover stars for the traditional regular version of WWE 2K25.

Additionally, the cover art for the “Bloodline Edition” of WWE 2K25 was shown via a post on X after the segment featuring Paul Heyman on the 1/27 Raw.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nahir Robles

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal