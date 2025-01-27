Big E to voice a character for ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider’

Jan 27, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Big E shared his excitement about voicing a character in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, premiering Wednesday, January 29th, on Disney+.

