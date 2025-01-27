Big E to voice a character for ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider’

Big E shared his excitement about voicing a character in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, premiering Wednesday, January 29th, on Disney+.

Sitting on this news has been a task! Incredibly excited to voice a character in YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Premieres Wednesday, January 29th on @DisneyPlus! https://t.co/QQgwY7Q6yk — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) January 27, 2025

