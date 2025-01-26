New matches announced for Raw, AEW posts new Timeless Toni Storm profile photo, Riho note
– According to Fightful Select, Riho was present at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view in December, where she was in the ring training prior to the show.
– Added to tomorrow night’s WWE Raw:
* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
* Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
– Timeless Toni Storm has been added back to the AEW Roster page with a new photo.
#aew #toni pic.twitter.com/cNhBs0Jpzt
