New matches announced for Raw, AEW posts new Timeless Toni Storm profile photo, Riho note

– According to Fightful Select, Riho was present at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view in December, where she was in the ring training prior to the show.

– Added to tomorrow night’s WWE Raw:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

– Timeless Toni Storm has been added back to the AEW Roster page with a new photo.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

