Brock Anderson on his decision not renew his AEW contract

Brock Anderson opened up about his decision to turn down a contract renewal with AEW, reflecting on his time with the company and his reasons for moving on. “About two years in, probably. Hindsight’s 20/20. It was a brand-new company. They’d only done a handful of TVs before COVID. Then they went into COVID. So in one sense, it was the best place for me to be because it wasn’t like I could be out on the indies, they weren’t running. So at least I was there.”

He spoke about the early days of AEW, noting the opportunities to learn during the pandemic. “When I was there, Cody was there. We were at Jacksonville, at Daly’s Place. During the TV days, they would have all the young guys out there, and some of the boys would be watching, and they’d be like, ‘That was good, this was bad.’ In that respect, it was good. Like I said, it was a newish company, and we were in the middle of a global pandemic. We didn’t know if we were going to develop a training center or any of that, it was early. You’re just like, okay, we’ll keep doing this and see what happens, we’ll see how they bring us along.”

However, as the pandemic eased and AEW resumed regular operations, Anderson began to feel limited by his role. “Once we got out of the pandemic, we were rocking and rolling, it was just TVs, and that school never came. After doing those five-minute Universal matches, you can’t really get better doing that. It’s too short of a time, you don’t learn how to wrestle. After about a year and a half, I was like this is…it’s great, I loved everybody there, I appreciate the opportunity, Tony Khan and everybody. It’s just, where I was, I needed to be somewhere where I could actually get repetitions and learn the business.”

When AEW offered him a renewal of his existing deal, Anderson decided it wasn’t the right path for him. “They sent me another, they wanted to redo the current deal I was on, but it was not enough, so I was like maybe we just don’t do this and we go our separate ways. I think it was the best decision I’ve made.” He highlighted the benefits of his choice, explaining, “If I just stayed there and worked the five, six times a year that I was guaranteed, I would never have the mentor I have sitting to my left, CW Anderson, and all the knowledge I’ve soaked up in that short amount of time.”

Source: K & S WrestleFest

