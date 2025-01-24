The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Royal Rumble 2025 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour prime time Friday night program is LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga, Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly, Cody Rhodes will appear live and more.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, January 24, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 1/24/25

"WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." kicks things off as always. We then shoot inside the arena in Austin, TX., where Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show.

Cody Rhodes Interviewed By Joe Tessitore

Tessitore then introduces his guest at this time, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion makes his way down to the ring to a big pop from the Texas crowd. He settles inside the ring to fans chanting his name.

He is asked about his title match against Kevin Owens and the contract signing tomorrow with Shawn Michaels moderating. Rhodes offers praise for Michaels’ work and says he trusts handing the title over to HBK for the ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble.

Tessitore brings up the package pile-driver from last Saturday Night’s Main Event and asks Rhodes about what he thinks of this version of Kevin Owens. Rhodes asks the crowd about Owens and they start booing. Rhodes says Owens is a genius in the ring and hell of an athlete except Owens always chooses the easy way out.

Rhodes says this is why a ladder match is the best match for this. Tessitore asks Rhodes if he has a message for Owens. Rhodes says that he’d tell Owens that even though he’s the poster child for WWE and is all smiles and stuff but to not forget he defeated Roman Reigns and the only thing he has to say to Owens is good luck.

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly

Backstage, DIY talks to Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly asks about the game plan. Johnny Gargano says he has a match against Apollo Crews tonight so they can’t be out there with Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly feel their partnership with DIY is one sided.

DIY tells them to handle their business and do whatever they need to do to get this done. As Pretty Deadly is leaving, Legado Del Fantasma stare them down. That wraps up the brief backstage segment.

Inside the arena, the MCMG duo of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley make their way to the ring for the first match of the evening. As they settle inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Pretty Deadly make their pretty ring entrance and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Matthew McConaughey is shown at ringside sitting in the crowd. Sabin and Prince start the match and lock up. Prince kicks Sabin in the corner and Sabin comes back and arm drags Prince. Prince gets double teamed after Shelley is tagged in.

Prince slams Shelley and tags in Wilson. Shelley punches Wilson and Wilson gets double teamed after Sabin is tagged. Wilson is covered for a one count and Prince distracts Sabin allowing Wilson to send him out of the ring. Sabin is slammed into the ring post and then thrown over the barricade. Shelley attacks Pretty Deadly outside the ring and checks on Sabin.

Prince taunts Shelley outside the ring and goes back after Sabin and tosses him into the ring. Prince is now the legal and hammers on Sabin. Wilson is tagged in and Sabin is double teamed. We get a near fall when Wilson covers Sabin. Wilson slams down Sabin and covers again for a near fall. Wilson places Sabin in a headlock and Sabin fights out of it but is clotheslined by Wilson. Prince is tagged in and Sabin is placed armbar and he punches his way out of it. Prince takes Sabin to their corner and tags in Wilson and they beat Sabin in the corner.

We get another pinning attempt and Sabin kicks out. Wilson chokes out Sabin on the ropes and then pummels him on the mat. Prince is tagged in and he gives Sabin some boots and punches him in the corner. Wilson is now tagged back in and Sabin starts to fight back. Prince is tossed out of the ring and Sabin connects with a dropkick on Wilson. Shelley is tagged in and he takes out Prince and Wilson.

Prince is the legal man and Shelley covers for two. Sabin hits a suicide dive on both Wilson and Prince. Prince is double teamed in the ring and Prince avoids Skull and Bones. Shelley receives a bad apple gutbuster and Sabin is DDT. Pretty Deadly hit an elevated bulldog on Shelley for a near fall. Wilson is tagged in and Sabin hits a dropkick on Prince allowing Shelley and Sabin to double team Wilson. MCMG hit Skull and Bones for the win.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

The Miz Has Been Traded To SmackDown

Backstage, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis happens upon The Miz, who he informs has been traded to SmackDown. Miz says he purposely got The Wyatts moved to SmackDown so he didn’t have to deal with them. Aldis tells Miz he better make some new friends. And fast. The show heads to another commercial break on that note.

Kevin Owens Confronts Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Uso Confronts Him

When the show returns, a really cool video package airs to promote the Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman showdown at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Inside the arena, Kevin Owens crashes an on-camera for Tessitore and Wade Barrett. Owens takes Tessitore to task for interviewing Cody Rhodes but not him. He says he’s making him miss Michael Cole, who is too busy kissing Pat McAfee’s ass to be here.

Owens kicks pens at the announcers and says he’s the rightful WWE Champion and calls out Matthey McConaughey who is in the audience. Jimmy Uso’s music hits and he marches to the ring. Owens asks what this is about and what Uso wants.

Uso tells Owens he talks too much and attacks Owens. Owens rolls out and escapes before Uso can splash him. Uso suggests they go at it one on one tonight. The match is set. The show heads to another commercial break on that note.

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Michin & B-Fab

When the show returns, Carmelo Hayes complains to Nick Aldis about Kevin Owens and Jimmy Uso being announced for tonight, noting it was his match. Aldis tells him things happen, and he can have Uso next week. He tells him a new SmackDown acquisition is here and he would be the perfect opponent for him.

Hayes says he’s in and will show this person that SmackDown is the land of the animals, and he’s the big dog. Aldis just smiles. Back inside the arena, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven make their way out and head to the ring for the next scheduled match of the evening.

They settle inside and then Michin and B-Fab, their opponents, make their way out next. Michin and Niven kick things off for their respective teams. This one is over as quick as it gets started, with Michin hitting Eat DeFeat for the fast victory.

Backstage, Hayes learns that it is Damian Priest that has been traded to SmackDown. That’s his opponent for tonight. Aldis laughs and tells Hayes to lace ’em up tight. Priest says he’s ready to make some money and he’s ready to punish. We head to another break.

Winners: Michin & B-Fab

