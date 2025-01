– Jesse Ventura posted…

So very excited for Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend in San Antonio. The Body returns to Texas this Saturday Night! — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) January 23, 2025

– According to Wrestlevotes …

Solo’s group will no longer be going by “the bloodline” moving forward

– Following The Acclaimed’s split, Anthony Bowens has filed to trademark… THE PRIDE OF PRO WRESTLING.

