Chelsea Green shows all the marks left on her face because of B-Fab and Michin.

The audacity of B Flop & Messy Michin to try to dismember the first ever, longest reigning @WWE United States Champion

#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EKuSRW5Pvi — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 25, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email