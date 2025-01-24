Mark Briscoe on his work as a singles wrestler, wrestling Bobby Lashley, more

In an interview with Undisputed, Mark Briscoe spoke about his success as a singles wrestler, which he credits to his late brother Jay. He also spoke about the chances of appearing in the G1 Climax tournament for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

On his work as a singles wrestler:

“For so many years, Jay and me, we’d argue. Jay would sell me on his ideas and his style being the way to go. I would be selling him on how my ideas and my style were the way to go. All along, it was iron sharpening iron. Well, now I have no desire to argue his points. In the past, it was automatically incorporated because we were two partners in a tag team. Now it’s just me, and I’m incorporating what Jay was saying all along. When we tagged together, the contrast was obvious. You knew who Jay was and who Mark was, and the whole was greater than the sum of both parts. That’s what made The Briscoes so special. We went together like peanut and jelly, or peanut butter and chocolate if you’re a fan of Reese’s like myself. Mark Briscoe, at his core, is a tag team specialist with Jay Briscoe. That’s what we did for 22 years. So I made the decision to incorporate more of Jay Briscoe into what I do in the ring. Jay is one of the finest wrestlers, in my opinion, there ever has been, so I’m damn sure going to take everything my brother taught me and learn from it.”

On wrestling Bobby Lashley:

“I remember, years and years ago, seeing Bobby on the TV, and he’s even more impressive up close. I really enjoy working with him. He is incredibly strong, and it’s humbling to know he can break you in half if he so desires. Wrestling some big guys is like pulling teeth. Not him. He’s the complete opposite. But he’s been whooping my ass for a few weeks in a row, so he’s got one coming.”

On taking part in the NJPW G1:

“The G1, I’d be all in on that, it’s just the requirements don’t really fit right now. I’d have to be in Japan for about a month’s time. With eight kids at home, that’s not in the cards right now. Believe me, it would be a pleasure and an honor. But being away that long would be tough, especially because they’re changing so much every day.”

(Source: Undisputed)

