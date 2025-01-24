Bron Breakker on carrying on the Steiner Wrestling Legacy, TNA confirms re-signing, today’s birthdays

– TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has re-signed Frankie Kazarian, as first reported by PWInsider.com.

Kazarian has been wrestling professionally since 1998 and made his TNA debut in 2003. He is a 6-time X-Division Champion and 3-time TNA World Tag Team Champion, among other accolades. At Bound For Glory in October 2024, Kazarian won the 20-person Intergender Call Your Shot Gauntlet, earning a championship match of his choosing over the next year.

He is married to Traci Brooks, a member of the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Kazarian and the stars of TNA Wrestling are in San Antonio for two live events. The action in the Alamo City on Thursday features a LIVE episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. The TNA stars return to the Boeing Center at Tech Port on Friday, January 24, when all matches will be taped for future episodes of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV in the U.S.

