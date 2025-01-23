Matches announced for next week’s TNA Impact

Jan 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Next week on TNA Impact…

– Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin

– Mustafa Ali in action

– Eric Young and Josh Alexander vs. The Northern Armory

– Nic Nemeth kicks off iMPACT!

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jennifer Thomas

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal