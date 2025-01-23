Matches announced for next week’s TNA Impact

Next week on TNA Impact…

– Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin

– Mustafa Ali in action

– Eric Young and Josh Alexander vs. The Northern Armory

– Nic Nemeth kicks off iMPACT!

