Former TNA grappler makes his AEW debut

Former TNA star Crazzy Steve made his AEW debut last night on AEW Dynamite during a dark match.

Crazzy Steve is here for the dark match. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AdHiHEb7jh — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) January 23, 2025

