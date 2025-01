– NXT star Zaria says she’s taking a break from WWE television and tells haters on social media she sees everything.

Y’all are funny. Life happens and you have to take a step back for a bit. I’ve got a whole career ahead of me, 5 weeks isn’t gonna hurt. Have patience little ones. And remember, I see all — ZARIA (@ZariaWWE_) January 23, 2025

– Sports Illustrated reports that Frankie Kazarian has re-signed with TNA.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email