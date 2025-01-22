Ric Flair to appear at Joel Goodhart’s RassleCon in Philadelphia

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

“Nature Boy” Ric Flair to Appear at Joel Goodhart’s RassleCon on May 3rd at the 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, PA –The legendary “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, one of the most iconic and celebrated figures in professional wrestling history, will be making a special appearance at Joel Goodhart’s RassleCon on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will take place at the historic 2300 Arena, bringing fans closer than ever to the stylin’, profilin’, limousine-ridin’, jet-flyin’ wrestling icon.

Ric Flair’s storied career spans decades, earning him a record-setting 16 World Heavyweight Championships and a place in the WWE Hall of Fame—twice. Flair has transcended the squared circle to become a true cultural phenomenon.

Meet and Greet Opportunities

Fans will have the chance to meet “The Nature Boy” in person, take photos, and secure autographs during the event. Ric Flair appears courtesy of Fiterman Sports.

Pricing:

Autograph or photo op: $65

Belt, chair or oversized item: $85

Flair rookie card: $400

A Must-See Event for Wrestling Fans

Joel Goodhart’s RassleCon has become the ultimate destination for wrestling enthusiasts, featuring a stacked lineup of wrestling legends, memorabilia vendors, and more including TWA “One and Done,” a farewell event for the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance, taking place later than evening. Ric Flair’s presence adds another layer of excitement to this year’s convention, making it an event no wrestling fan will want to miss.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, May 3rd, 2025

Time: 12-3:30pm

Location: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Tickets: Available now at 2300arena.com. Act fast—this event is expected to sell out!

Don’t miss your chance to meet the man who truly defines the word legend. As Ric Flair himself would say, “To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man!” Mark your calendars and join us at RassleCon for an unforgettable day of wrestling history.

About Joel Goodhart’s RassleCon

Joel Goodhart’s RassleCon is a convention dedicated to celebrating the history, artistry, and culture of professional wrestling and many of the names who paved the way to make the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance such a legendary promotion. Featuring a mix of wrestling legends, current stars, and passionate fans, the event offers something for everyone, from lifelong fans to newcomers discovering the magic of the sport.

Tri-State Wrestling Alliance presents “One and Done”

Later that day, join us for TWA One and Done, the farewell event for the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance. One and Done is a highly anticipated farewell and legends reunion show, celebrating the legacy of the Total Wrestling Alliance (TWA). This special event brings together fan-favorite stars and rivalries from TWA’s storied past for one final night of action. TWA: One and Done is more than a wrestling show—it’s a heartfelt goodbye to an era, giving both performers and fans an opportunity to celebrate and honor a shared legacy one last time. It starts at 7:30 that evening at the 2300 Arena.

To watch the Flair announcement click here:

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit 2300arena.com or contact friendlyhartproductions@yahoo.com

For all information on the TWA Rasslecon and One and Done events, visit TWAwrestling.com

