Logan Paul posts photo with his brother and Mike Tyson from the Trump Inauguration

Mike Tyson on top of Jake Paul shoulders with Logan Paul and Evander Holyfield at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Historical day for the greatest country in the world pic.twitter.com/JWRdGqP7Kv — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 21, 2025

Logan also posted…

