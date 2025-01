– Thunder Rosa wanted to fight Britt Baker Backstage in AEW according to Konnan …

“At the end of the day, nobody wanted to work with her,” Konnan said.

“Thunder Rosa was definitely gonna get into a fist fight with her because she told me so.

Okay, maybe cooler heads prevailed. Maybe if she said it to me, she said it to somebody else, so maybe they went in there and calmed the tension down.”

(via the Keepin’ It 100 podcast)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email