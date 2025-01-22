AEW Announces Spring Live Events For 2025

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

January 22, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced its spring schedule for 2025, highlighted by AEW’s pay-per-view debut in Philadelphia for AEW Dynasty at Liacouras Center on Sunday, April 6, AEW Collision at Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Saturday, March 1 and AEW’s return to the Twin Cities for AEW Dynamite at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minn. on Wednesday, March 26.

The schedule includes (dates and locations subject to change):

Saturday, March 1: AEW Collision – Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Saturday, March 15: AEW Collision – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Wednesday, March 19: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Wednesday, March 26: AEW Dynamite – Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minn.

Saturday, March 29: AEW Collision – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee

Wednesday, April 2: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Ill.

Sunday, April 6: AEW Dynasty – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia

Wednesday, April 9: AEW Dynamite – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore

Additional live event dates will be announced in the near future. General on sale tickets for AEW Dynasty in Philadelphia will be available Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m. ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. On sale information for the remainder of the AEW spring schedule will be announced soon. Fans interested in exclusive pre-sale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. For the latest information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com.

