Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT…

– The Grayson Waller Effect with Special Guest Oba Femi

– Trick Williams vs Wes Lee

– Bayley & Giulia vs Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

– Fallon Henley vs Shotzi for the NXT Women’s North American Title

– Bianca Belair & Naomi vs Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend for the Women’s Tag Team Titles

