Marcus Bagwell posted:

December 24, 2024 will be a date I remember forever. The happiest I have ever been in my entire life was asking Stacy Brown to marry me. She truly is the most beautiful girl both inside and out that I’ve ever had the chance to meet. From her family to her personal life, she is the best human I know. Thank you, Stacy for saying YES and making me the happiest man on the planet. I love you, Stacy.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email