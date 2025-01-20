Triple H says we are in the era of Penta, Behind the scenes of Penta’s WWE debut (video)
Triple H says we are in the era of Penta ahead of RAW on Netflix tonight.
If you haven’t seen @PENTAELZEROM’s debut on #RawOnNetflix I’ve only got two words for ya…CERO MIEDO!#WWERAW tonight at 8/7c on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/VPrJih95zD
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 20, 2025
Penta is set to compete once again on RAW on Netflix tonight after his sensational debut last week
The man with Zero Fear will look to continue gaining momentum after stunning Chad Gable last week on RAW with a huge victory in his WWE debut
(source: WrestleVotes)
Behind the scenes of Penta’s WWE debut on #WWERaw.
▶️ https://t.co/IZMDnKi7lj pic.twitter.com/6NsXGwTrcf
— WWE (@WWE) January 20, 2025