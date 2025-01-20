Triple H says we are in the era of Penta, Behind the scenes of Penta’s WWE debut (video)

Triple H says we are in the era of Penta ahead of RAW on Netflix tonight.

Penta is set to compete once again on RAW on Netflix tonight after his sensational debut last week

The man with Zero Fear will look to continue gaining momentum after stunning Chad Gable last week on RAW with a huge victory in his WWE debut

(source: WrestleVotes)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

