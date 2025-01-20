Matches, Segment For 1/27 Episode Of WWE Raw On Netflix
WWE has announced a match and some segments for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
Scheduled for the January 27 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Atlanta, GA. is the following:
* Logan Paul’s Raw debut
* Cody Rhodes appears live
* War Raiders (c) vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio (WWE Tag-Team Titles)
COMING SOON to #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/7pyeCsMMLK
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2025
BREAKING: @LoganPaul arrives on #RawOnNetflix next Monday!
📍 ATLANTA
🎟️ https://t.co/6ZjlBGfI0h
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2025