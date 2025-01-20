Matches, Segment For 1/27 Episode Of WWE Raw On Netflix

Jan 20, 2025 - by Matt Boone

WWE has announced a match and some segments for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Scheduled for the January 27 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Atlanta, GA. is the following:

* Logan Paul’s Raw debut
* Cody Rhodes appears live
* War Raiders (c) vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio (WWE Tag-Team Titles)

