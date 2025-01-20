Date and location announced for TNA Rebellion, post PPV videos of Josh Alexander and Mike Santana

– TNA announces their next PPV will be Rebellion on April 27th in Los Angeles, California.

On Sunday, April 27, TNA Wrestling presents #TNARebellion LIVE on pay-per-view from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California! Be there LIVE: https://t.co/hrFN63X9Py pic.twitter.com/npQ07TM8TO — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025

– TNA posted:

