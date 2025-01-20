Date and location announced for TNA Rebellion, post PPV videos of Josh Alexander and Mike Santana
– TNA announces their next PPV will be Rebellion on April 27th in Los Angeles, California.
On Sunday, April 27, TNA Wrestling presents #TNARebellion LIVE on pay-per-view from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/hrFN63X9Py pic.twitter.com/npQ07TM8TO
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
– TNA posted:
EXCLUSIVE: @TheEricYoung attempted to have a word with @Walking_Weapon.
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/T7yx7H7wgy
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: @milanmiracle reminds @Walking_Weapon that he’s under contract and MUST appear at #TNAiMPACT this Thursday! #TNAGenesis pic.twitter.com/mxsYrTL7m3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: @Santana_Proud is the NEW "Standard" in TNA Wrestling!
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/WhZkJnfTim
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025