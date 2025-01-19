Tessa Blanchard wins TNA return match, Jordynne Grace finishes up

Jan 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Tessa Blanchard defeated Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis, in her return match.

Lots of “F*ck you Tessa & She a Racist” chants during the contest.

Tonight was Jordynne Grace’s last night in TNA.

She is believed to be WWE bound imminently.

Source: PWInsider

