Tessa Blanchard wins TNA return match, Jordynne Grace finishes up

Tessa Blanchard defeated Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis, in her return match.

Lots of “F*ck you Tessa & She a Racist” chants during the contest.

The crowd at TNA Genesis chants “She’s a Racist” At Tessa Blanchard during her match against Jordynne Grace pic.twitter.com/X4NEnJWOJZ — Wrestle Base (@wrestlebase_) January 20, 2025

Tonight was Jordynne Grace’s last night in TNA.

She is believed to be WWE bound imminently.

Source: PWInsider

