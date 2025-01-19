Tessa Blanchard wins TNA return match, Jordynne Grace finishes up
Tessa Blanchard defeated Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis, in her return match.
Lots of “F*ck you Tessa & She a Racist” chants during the contest.
Tonight was Jordynne Grace’s last night in TNA.
She is believed to be WWE bound imminently.
Source: PWInsider