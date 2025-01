TNA Digital Media Champion PCO is at GCW tonight and not the TNA PPV, he destroyed the championship belt and started cutting an anti-TNA promo before GCW cut the feed on him pic.twitter.com/XqcBgJJVMz — ️️ (@KXNGAO) January 20, 2025

At TNA Genesis, PCO’s rant and destruction of the TNA Digital Media Title was legitimate

He is done with TNA. His deal expired at the end of the year.

(Source: PWInsider)

