JBL shared his thoughts on Corey Graves’ recent social media posts

John Bradshaw Layfield shared his thoughts on Corey Graves’ recent social media posts and praised his work as a commentator while acknowledging the challenges of limited spots in WWE commentary. JBL explained, “There’s only three commentary spots unless you have two color commentators on a certain show like you’ve had before, with a three-man booth, there’s only three color commentator spots. So you’ve got to move guys around, and that happens.”

He empathized with Corey Graves, saying, “I can certainly understand Corey’s angst in this. I know only what was read, and certainly, text does not denote tone, so you don’t know what tone this was written in.” Despite the situation, JBL expressed admiration for Corey’s skills, stating, “I think Corey has done an incredible job. I think Corey is an incredible commentator.”

JBL also praised Pat McAfee, highlighting his contributions to WWE. “I think Pat McAfee is, too. I think, look, Pat adds so much to WWE. It’s wonderful that he comes in, and it’s wonderful he has this huge following. He does such an incredible job,” JBL said. He concluded by expressing his belief that both commentators bring unique value, adding, “They’re completely different. To me, I think there’s room for both, and I certainly hope they find room for both.”

Source: Something To Wrestle with John Layfield

