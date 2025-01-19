During a recent interview with The Leafs Nation’s Up Close, Cope (aka Adam Copeland) discussed his career, who he would want to face in his last match, and more.

Adam Copeland on how he wants to end his career:

“That’s going to be the big decision for me. Who do I get in there with last? I’d love to get in there with a young person and just try and strap a rocket to him. In my last match, what can I do to try to get someone set up? Or at least another block in the foundation to set them up to be able to take it further and further. I think to Bret Hart, and I take his example, and I look at what he did for me. He didn’t need to do that. He didn’t need to put that time in and need to care, but he did. That really taught me the whole giving back is true.”

On not wanting to be the old guy who is hanging on:

“I don’t want to be the old guy who is hanging on. I want wrestle somebody who I feel is going to be part of the future of AEW and just have fun, and experience it together, and after go, ‘Take it and run.’ I’m thinking maybe two years. Being off with a broken leg has kind of extended it. Six months that I’ve been off, tack that on.”

