Lince Dorado returns to a WWE ring

– Last night at an NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida, Lince Dorado competed inside a WWE ring for the first time in 4 years.

It was a #luchalit night at #NXTCitrusSprings @WWENXT we are going to make the best of it this time around! Positive vibes only! Can’t wait to teach and get #luchalit this one is for the homies pic.twitter.com/aWgreJWRME

— “Lucha Lit” Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) January 18, 2025