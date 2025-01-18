Lince Dorado returns to a WWE ring
– Last night at an NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida, Lince Dorado competed inside a WWE ring for the first time in 4 years.
It was a #luchalit night at #NXTCitrusSprings @WWENXT we are going to make the best of it this time around! Positive vibes only! Can’t wait to teach and get #luchalit this one is for the homies pic.twitter.com/aWgreJWRME
— “Lucha Lit” Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) January 18, 2025
Ayer cuando terminé da narrar #SmackDown en #Netflix y vi que @LuchadorLD había vuelto para una lucha #WWENXT mi corazón se llenó de alegría.
Concí a Lince en Toronto después de un #SummerSlam y compartimos tiempo junto a @Mascaradorada24 y @gloat cuando eran los Lucha House… pic.twitter.com/yIGKcNzbEe
— Miguel Pérez (@MiguelPerezWWE) January 18, 2025