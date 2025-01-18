Lince Dorado returns to a WWE ring

Jan 18, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @DebbieDeans8

– Last night at an NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida, Lince Dorado competed inside a WWE ring for the first time in 4 years.

