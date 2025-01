A cryptic message from Raw GM Adam Pearce this morning…

I never imagined the path I’d eventually take, but the journey has been filled and fulfilled a million times over with passion. So from the very first, to the now, to the very last: Thank you for welcoming me into your homes and for the boundless privilege of your time. pic.twitter.com/pcXAnjDb1y

— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 18, 2025