WWE SmackDown returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Scheduled for the show this evening is Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes, the return of Solo Sikoa, Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Title, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae, as well as Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza in a WWE Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender Match.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, January 17, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 1/17/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” kicks things off as always. Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show as they walk the halls and head to their seats at ringside.

Rey Mysterio & Kevin Owens Open The Show

They introduce San Diego’s own Rey Mysterio, and out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend. Mysterio goes on to declare himself for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. As he continues to talk, he is cut off by the theme of Kevin Owens.

Owens comes out holding the winged eagle WWE title belt over his shoulder. Owens starts by apologizing for interrupting Rey. Owens brings up Rey saying he’s going to win the Rumble. He points out how he respects no one more than Rey, that’s how much he respects him.

Owens walks to the ring boasting holding the winged eagle title he saw all his idols win growing up. He tells Rey he will win the Rumble. He tells Rey when he does, please pick him as the champion he faces at WrestleMania, so he can have his dream match.

Rey points out Kevin isn’t really a champion. Owens didn’t like hearing that. Rey says Cody Rhodes is the champion. Owens didn’t like hearing that even more. Rey says if he wins the Rumble and Owens ends up with the title after Royal Rumble, he’d love to challenge him.

Owens yells at Rey asking if he’s got bleach blonde hair under his mask. Rey tells him to chill and says he reminds him of his son, Dominik, right now. Owens begins brawling with Rey. Rey knocks Owens down and Owens backs up the ramp yelling “How dare you!”

Nia Jax & Candice LeRae vs. Bianca Belair & Naomi

Backstage, Bianca Belair and Naomi stammer and stutter while talking to each other. During the conversation we learn that there is nothing new with Jade Cargill yet. They mention having a match and head off. Belair’s hair gets stuck.

Inside the arena, Nia Jax’s theme hits and out she comes accompanied by Candice LeRae. The two head to the ring for our first match of the evening. As they settle inside the squared circle, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Nick Aldis giving Rey the green light on his request for a match tonight against Kevin Owens. Cody Rhodes comes out and talks with Rey about the Owens match. Rey tells Cody to let him handle things by himself tonight. Aldis tells Cody he’s right. Cody tells Aldis he got a clean bill of health from the doctor.

Aldis reminds him there’s a lot of time between now and the Rumble and even more between now and WrestleMania. He mentions an addendum to his contract that he needs Cody and Owens to each sign. Cody says he’ll sign it when Kevin does.

We return inside the arena where Jax and LeRae are shown in the ring awaiting on the arrival of their opposition. Naomi’s theme hits and out she comes “Feeling the Glow.” She stops, her music dies down, and Bianca Belair’s theme hits. “The EST of WWE” comes out and the two head to the ring.

After the bell gets things started, we see Jax attack Naomi from behind. Belair goes after Jax but LeRae gets her from behind. Jax and Belair settle as the first legal two in the ring, and Jax slams Belair’s face into the mat. LeRae tags in and Belair takes over.

As the action continues, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Belair takes over and hits a big offensive stride. She tags in Naomi, who starts looking for a finish. LeRae breaks up her pin attempt. Moments later, Belair and Naomi do pick up the win. A big match with them coming to NXT is announced.

Winners: Bianca Belair & Naomi

