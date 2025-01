Konnan says Kenny Omega should go to #WWE.

“I know that he was working without a contract, which he wasn’t happy about. I don’t know how long he has on his contract but bro, the guy’s gotta be 40, 41, 42, something like that.

Is that where you want to end your career? You already had a grip of 5 star matches. You don’t gotta prove anything else. Go to WWE and get the star treatment and don’t be a big fish in a little pond.”

(Keepin’ It 100 podcast)

