Xavier Woods and AJ Francis react to the WWE/TNA partnership

– Xavier Woods gives his thoughts on the multi year partnership between WWE and TNA

As the very first @ThisIsTNA homegrown talent to find success in @wwe I just think it's funny that no one who came after me had the manners to say thank you as I held the door open for them. https://t.co/XeqdI4p4NO pic.twitter.com/xbum0ykmPh

— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) January 16, 2025