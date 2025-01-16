Xavier Woods and AJ Francis react to the WWE/TNA partnership
– Xavier Woods gives his thoughts on the multi year partnership between WWE and TNA
As the very first @ThisIsTNA homegrown talent to find success in @wwe I just think it's funny that no one who came after me had the manners to say thank you as I held the door open for them. https://t.co/XeqdI4p4NO pic.twitter.com/xbum0ykmPh
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) January 16, 2025
– AJ Francis reacts
When you walk in the back door after they kicked you out the front… https://t.co/Cyjzp5JCEe pic.twitter.com/SRX362VpmP
— A.J. FRANCI$ (@AJFrancis410) January 16, 2025