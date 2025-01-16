Charlotte Flair posts video addressing criticism

Charlotte posted a video today addressing criticism, saying: “Charlotte, she’s selfish. She’s just Ric Flair’s daughter. She’s gonna come back washed. She’s not even that good. Oh, she’s been handed everything.” She concluded with a message of determination: “You’re gonna prove them wrong, Ashley. Get out of your f****** head.”

It's ME vs ME. Always has been, always will be. pic.twitter.com/HaFkpOu4pZ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 17, 2025

