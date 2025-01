– Hulk Hogan is reportedly set to return to WWE at Saturday Night’s Main Event on the 25th of January.

– Hogan teases Trump rally apparance this weekend.

Hulk Hogan with Jesse Watters on Fox News. "America is back on track." pic.twitter.com/0UWO0fLVX7 — Tech3D (@Tech_3d2) January 14, 2025

