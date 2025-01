Feud of the Year

CM Punk/Drew McIntyre (48%, 188 Votes)

Adam Page/Swerve Strickland (16%, 62 Votes)

Liv Morgan/Rhea Ripley (14%, 53 Votes)

Cody Rhodes/The Bloodline: (12%, 48 Votes)

Mariah May/Toni Storm (7%, 29 Votes)

Trick Williams/Ethan Page (2%, 8 Votes)

Athena/Billie Starkz (1%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 391

Click here for the 2024 GERWECK.NET year end awards

