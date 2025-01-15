Alexa Bliss continues to tease a return, Slamovich/Jade X exchange, Kazarian vs. Slater announced
– Frankie Kazarian booked to face Leon Slater at Countdown To TNA Genesis this Sunday
BREAKING: @FrankieKazarian faces @LEONSLATER_ at #CountdownToTNAGenesis THIS SUNDAY airing LIVE at 7pm ET on TNA's digital platforms as well as @Sportsnet 360!
Get tickets and be there live in Dallas HERE: https://t.co/hrFN63X9Py pic.twitter.com/QbB6tVMG0Q
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 14, 2025
– TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich and WWE’s Cora Jade exchange messages following NXT. Slamovich appeared on last night’s NXT.
You not gonna like the answer when you find out. https://t.co/b6Of1hpeXL
— Masha Slamovich マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) January 15, 2025
– Alexa Bliss continues to tease her return to WWE after 700+ days away from the company
Bring back the pink? Or Nah. pic.twitter.com/8qg5aZNT6o
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 14, 2025