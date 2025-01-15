Alexa Bliss continues to tease a return, Slamovich/Jade X exchange, Kazarian vs. Slater announced

– Frankie Kazarian booked to face Leon Slater at Countdown To TNA Genesis this Sunday

BREAKING: @FrankieKazarian faces @LEONSLATER_ at #CountdownToTNAGenesis THIS SUNDAY airing LIVE at 7pm ET on TNA's digital platforms as well as @Sportsnet 360!

Get tickets and be there live in Dallas HERE: https://t.co/hrFN63X9Py pic.twitter.com/QbB6tVMG0Q

— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 14, 2025