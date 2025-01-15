Alexa Bliss continues to tease a return, Slamovich/Jade X exchange, Kazarian vs. Slater announced

Jan 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Frankie Kazarian booked to face Leon Slater at Countdown To TNA Genesis this Sunday

– TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich and WWE’s Cora Jade exchange messages following NXT. Slamovich appeared on last night’s NXT.

Alexa Bliss continues to tease her return to WWE after 700+ days away from the company

